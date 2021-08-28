P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up about 1.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,792. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,472 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

