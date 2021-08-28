Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $463.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

