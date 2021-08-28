Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

