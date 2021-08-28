Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,160 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $226.51. 1,746,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $226.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

