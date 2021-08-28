Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

