Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 423 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

