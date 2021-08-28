Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 62,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,384,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,230. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.