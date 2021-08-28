Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 30,779 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI opened at $34.02 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.