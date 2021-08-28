PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $3,431,172.96 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PayPal stock opened at $278.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

