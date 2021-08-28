PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

PDCE stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

