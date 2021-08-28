Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

