Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.81.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after buying an additional 275,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,584,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

