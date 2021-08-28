Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.81.

PTON traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.34. 31,932,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

