Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

