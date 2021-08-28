Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Major Shareholder Christine S. Abernethy Sells 35,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.