Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PFIS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Peoples Financial Services worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

