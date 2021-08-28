Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

