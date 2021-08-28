Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 2,349,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

