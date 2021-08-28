Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 2,349,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.