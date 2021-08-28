Phore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,728.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Phore has a market cap of $2.74 million and $16,728.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.00378584 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,832,106 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

