Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) PT Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $893.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Photronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Photronics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

