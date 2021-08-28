PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PNI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 19,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,628. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.