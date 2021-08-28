Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.51.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

