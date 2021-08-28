Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.17

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

In other Pinnacle Investment Management Group news, insider Alan Watson 6,743 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.