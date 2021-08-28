Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.