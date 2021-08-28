Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.0087 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $248,234.49 and approximately $21.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

