Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.81.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price objective on Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

