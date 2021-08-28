POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMBY remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.11. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.72.
POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.