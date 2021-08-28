PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 475,000 shares, a growth of 656.4% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPJE remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,945,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,138,625. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get PPJ Healthcare Enterprises alerts:

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.