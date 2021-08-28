Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.99. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 1,412 shares.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $887.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 256,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 305,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

