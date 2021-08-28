Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $73.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $302.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PFC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 166,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,096. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

