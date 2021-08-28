Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 31,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.69. 1,823,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,017. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

