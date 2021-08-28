Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.40% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 364,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.