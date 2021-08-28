Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

