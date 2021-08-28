Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 18,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $190.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

