Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. 374,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.