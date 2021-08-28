Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

PBH stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

