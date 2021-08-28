Primecoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.11 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and $1.11 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,505,593 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

