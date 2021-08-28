Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce sales of $666.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.31 million to $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,214,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $153.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.