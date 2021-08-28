Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 123,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.

