Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $197,000.

NASDAQ:PY opened at $43.53 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34.

