Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce sales of $10.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.89 million and the highest is $11.10 million. Progenity reported sales of $25.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $62.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $62.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.22 million, with estimates ranging from $1.85 million to $56.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $0.75 on Friday. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athyrium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Progenity by 34.6% in the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the first quarter worth $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

