Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Progyny by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

