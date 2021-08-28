Propy (PRO) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $70,521.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Propy has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars.

