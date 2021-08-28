ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,031.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 63,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

