ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Down 1.7%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.56 and last traded at $77.65. 2,508,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,673,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

