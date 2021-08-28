Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.56

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prothena by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 67,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 81.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

