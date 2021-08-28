Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.51 on Monday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

