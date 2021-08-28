Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

