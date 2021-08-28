Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,788,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.